SC has upheld rights of minorities to educate themselves, says AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment overruling a 1967 Constitution Bench verdict on minority status to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday termed it as an important day for the Muslim community in India as the right of minorities to educate themselves has been upheld.

On Friday, the SC Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud overruled the 1967 judgment that ruled the AMU could not be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law by a 4:3 majority verdict.

“It is an important day for Muslims of India. The 1967 judgment had rejected minority status of AMU when in fact it was. Article 30 states that minorities have the right to establish and administer their educational institutions in a manner that they deem fit. I congratulate all students and faculty of AMU today. It does not matter if the University was established before the Constitution, or if it was set up by a law of the govt. It is a minority institution if it was established by minorities. All the arguments of the BJP were rejected,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added that the Modi government should take the judgment in its stride and stop discriminating against AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

“The Modi govt should take this judgment in its stride. It should support AMU as it is also a Central university. Jamia gets Rs 3 lakh per student, AMU gets Rs 3.9 lakh per student, but BHU gets Rs 6.15 lakh. Jamia and AMU have consistently performed well in national rankings. With the right support, these universities could be globally renowned. But for that, Modi must stop discriminating against them,” Owaisi posted.

The AIMIM leader demanded the government to start the functioning of AMU’s Kishanganj centre in Bihar, which he said has been languishing for the past many years.

The MP from Hyderabad also suggested BJP to introspect and go for a “course correction.”

“The BJP has opposed minority status for AMU for all these years. What is it going to do now? It has made every effort to attack AMU and Jamia, and our right to even run madrasas,” Owaisi posted.