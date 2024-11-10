Discontent among second-rung Congress leaders puts pressure on party ahead of local body elections

HYDERABAD: Second-rung leaders often seek to join the ruling party to advance their careers, gain support, and benefit financially.

However, in several Assembly constituencies in the state, many second-rung leaders are now considering leaving the ruling party, creating a new challenge for the Congress as the local body elections loom on the horizon.

These leaders, who joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, worked hard to secure victories in their segments and supported the elected MLAs. Yet, despite their efforts, they have not received any political or financial support, leaving them uncertain about their political future. This nonchalant attitude has made them feel neglected, and the lack of positions within the party has left them insulted. Attempts to meet ministers and senior party leaders have been dismissed.

In response, former MLAs and ministers from the BRS have approached these leaders, offering them a chance to contest the upcoming local body elections with financial backing. As a result, many of these leaders are considering returning to the BRS, putting pressure on Congress MLAs and ministers in charge of their constituencies.