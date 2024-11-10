Telangana HC Orders Principal Secretary to Appear in Contempt Case Over Unpaid Salary of Sweeper

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to appear in court at the next hearing in a contempt of court case for failing to implement a 2017 order that directed the payment of salary to Shaik Janimiya, a sweeper at the Chilkur police station in Suryapet district, for his long-standing service.

The petitioner filed the contempt petition after the government failed to comply with the court’s earlier orders. The original direction, issued by a single judge on October 3, 2017, ordered that Janimiya’s salary be paid based on his service certificate, which confirmed his employment since January 1, 1991. A writ appeal filed against the order was dismissed in June 2018, with the government granted liberty to take action in accordance with the 2017 order.

Despite the passage of over six years, no action was taken to implement the court’s directive. The court noted that the respondents had failed to comply with the orders, and, as a result, Justice Jukanti granted one final opportunity for the authorities to act. The court also made it clear that no requests for dispensation would be entertained and stated that the Principal Secretary (Home) must appear if the issue is not resolved by the next hearing on November 27, 2024.

Ravirala Venkateshwarlu, the Suryapet SP, was present in court but was excused from further appearances.