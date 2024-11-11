Revanth peddling lies in Maharashtra: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was spreading lies while campaigning for Congress in Maharashtra elections.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of misleading people in Maharashtra.

Even though several assurances given by the Congress to the people of Telangana remain unfulfilled, the chief minister is making an attempt to deceive Maharashtra voters with his empty rhetoric, he said.

The chief minister told Maharashtra voters that the Telangana government was paying Rs 500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety paddy, which was not yet started, the BRS leader pointed out.

The Congress government failed to implement its six guarantees and also in extending the benefits of crop loan waiver schemes to all farmers, the former minister said.

The legislator from Siddipet also dismissed the claimed made by Revanth Reddy’ in Maharashtra that the Telangana government created 50,000 jobs in just 10 months. The Congress’ promises made under its Abhayahasta scheme for women have not been implemented so far, Harish Rao pointed out and alleged that the CM was spreading “misinformation” in Maharashtra.

He also accused Revanth Reddy of diverting Telangana funds to Maharashtra’s election campaign, while neglecting governance in the state.

“The chief minister is focussing only on Maharashtra elections due to which Telangana’s administration is suffering,” he alleged.

Stating that people of both Telangana and Maharashtra deserve to know the facts, Harish Rao dared Revanth Reddy to an open debate on the unfulfilled election promises of Congress.

Harish Rao, meanwhile, clarified that the BRS would neither contest in Maharashtra elections nor campaign for any party.