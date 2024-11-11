Sridhar Babu invites Malaysian investors to explore opportunities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has invited industrialists and entrepreneurs from Malaysia to explore investment and establishment opportunities in the state, as plans are being made for their visit in December.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) of the Malaysia India Association (MATA) in Kuala Lumpur on the occasion of the decadal celebration of Telangana state on Sunday.

Sridhar highlighted that the state government has created a uniquely favourable environment for industry establishments through its business policies that have made the state climb to the top spot and become a national leader in industrial growth potential.

“We would get in touch with you at the personal level and all the government functions will have a talk with those ready to invest. I hope this continues through dialogues,” he said.

Sridhar also remarked that Hyderabad is ready to be the entry point for those looking to bring investments. “Nowadays, Hyderabad is an entry point to anybody coming to India. So make your entry as Hyderabad in the form of investors,’ he said.

Stressing that strengthening trade ties between Malaysia and India remains a priority, the minister added, “The cultural similarities between the two nations make collaboration smoother and more natural.”

Sridhar praised Professor Jayashankar of Telangana State Agricultural University for its research on rice and said, “It is a prestigious agricultural university that has witnessed lots of research and innovation in terms of bringing new varieties, especially for rice.”