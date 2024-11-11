Telangana government delaying paddy procurement to avoid paying Rs 500 bonus: Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged the state government was deliberately delaying paddy procurement process as it does not want to pay Rs 500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety grains.

Sanjay was interacting with farmers during his visit to paddy procurement centres in Shankarapatnam mandal.

He alleged that for the sake of collecting commissions from middlemen, farmers are being made suffer. “Why delay the process when the Centre is paying money for procuring paddy and even for transport,” he wondered.

The BJP leader ridiculed the Congress for planning to celebrate its one year in office. “What did you achieve during this one year to celebrate,” he asked.

Stating that there was no proper action plan in place to buy farmers’ produce, he said: “Over 30 lakh metric tonnes of rice has arrived arrived at various procurement centres. But the government failed to buy even one lakh metric tonnes.”

Sanjay, meanwhile, said that the Congress government does not care about the series of attacks on Hindu temples in the state. “Recently, Navagraha statues were vandalised at a Hanuman temple in Shamshabad. Now, another temple has been attacked in the same locality,” he said and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits.