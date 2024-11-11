Two killed, bride's parents injured as wedding party car collides with RTC bus in Jagtial

JAGTIAL: Two members of a wedding party died in a road accident at the Dharur canal on the outskirts of Jagtial in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the car carrying the victims collided with a super luxury RTC bus from Jagtial depot heading towards Hyderabad and then crashed into a tree along the road.

The family, hailing from Hanumanwada, Mission Compound, Jagtial, had attended a wedding reception in Jangaon on Saturday night. They were returning to the district headquarters when the accident occurred.

The victims were identified as Sankeerth, the bride’s brother and driver of the car, and his friend Raji. Both were killed on the spot. The bride’s parents, Rajammalu and Laxmi, sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Jagtial Government Hospital for treatment. Laxmi’s condition worsened, necessitating her transfer to a hospital in Karimnagar.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the community, leaving residents in shock. Further investigation is on.