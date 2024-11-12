Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Group acquires UK firm

HYDERABAD: City-based Raghu Vamsi Group, a tier-I manufacturer of high precision and hi-critical components, and systems for global OEMs such as Boeing, G E and Rolls Royce, completed 100% acquisition of PMC Group, a UK-based precision machining company specialising in components for the oil & gas industry.

IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the acquisition is a highly strategic milestone, being the first of its kind between Raghu Vamsi and PMC.

“It serves as a prime example of how Indian industries can expand their global footprint and compete at the highest levels... It is truly inspiring to witness a Hyderabad-based MSME transforming into a multinational company, marking a historic moment in our journey.”

Vamsi Vikas, managing director of Raghu Vamsi Group, said: “We are excited that this acquisition now combines our manufacturing strengths with PMC Group’s expertise in precision machining and helps expands our global footprint and cater to a wider segment of high precision products. Our portfolio will also grow beyond our traditional Aerospace & Defence to include Oil & Gas sectors with an entry into growing European markets.”