KCR forgotten now, his services no longer required: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: In a sharp attack on his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the people of the state no longer required his services.

Reacting to KCR’s recent comments that people have started to realise what they have lost by defeating the BRS, the chief minister said: “One big leader made a political comment that people have come to know what they have lost in 10 months. The people of Telangana have lost nothing while four jobs have been lost from that leader’s house.”

“The people of Telangana have forgotten KCR. People do not require his services anymore. No one is feeling sad about your absenteeism. You please happily sleep in your farmhouse,” Revanth said on Monday.

He was addressing the gathering after distributing appointment letters to the newly appointed Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs).

The chief minister continued: “We have seen absentees in schools, but we are now witnessing a strange situation that the Leader of the Opposition is not attending the Assembly sessions”.

He accused KCR of having constructed the state Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan citing Vastu reasons, but failing to build any residential school.

Referring to Janwada farmhouse police search, Revanth said: “During Diwali festivities, some people consumed drugs on the pretext of celebrating a housewarming ceremony. A leader means a vanguard. A leader should be a role model for all. We never saw people celebrating festivals with drugs and liquor.”

Appealing to the youth to socially boycott such leaders, the chief minister said: “Youth should think whether to consider Srikantachari, Police Kistaiah, Ishan Reddy, Venugopal Reddy and Yadaiah, who sacrificed their life during the Telangana movement, or leaders celebrating parties with drugs and liquor as their role models.”

He recalled that his government has filled 50,000 vacancies within 10 months of coming to power in the state. He asked the newly recruited AMVIs to speak to students and the unemployed in their respective villages and inspire them to prepare for competitive exams.

Revanth said that the Transport department should extend all cooperation to free the city of Hyderabad of pollution. “Government will come up with a new EV (electric vehicles) Policy soon,” the chief minister disclosed.