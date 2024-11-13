Attack on Vikarabad Collector: Police detain former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy

HYDERABAD: Former Kodangal MLA from BRS party, Patnam Narender Reddy was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday morning in alleged connection with the attack on Vikarabad district collector and other officials on Monday.

Parigi and Bomraspet police told TNIE that the police had not shifted him to the station yet. They are reportedly checking call data records from his phone with the attack.

Suresh Raj, one of the main accused is absconding. It is learnt that the accused is a follower of Narender Reddy. Even on the day of the attack, Narender Reddy allegedly spoke to the accused over the phone several times.

Notably, the police had questioned 55 people and sent 16 persons to remand in the case on Tuesday.