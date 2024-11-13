Justice League

Proceedings against Telugu daily honchos stayed

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on all further proceedings against D Damodar Rao, the CMD of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd and T Krishna Murthy, the editor of a Telugu daily who face accusations of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Damodar Rao and Krishna Murthy had filed a criminal petition challenging FIR No. 1,232 of 2024 dated November 1,2024 lodged at the Meerpet police station. The FIR alleges that the petitioners committed various criminal acts such as cheating, forgery of valuable security, using forged documents, and inciting public mischief. The police had also added offences under the SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, in the case.

During the hearing, senior counsel BS Prasad, representing the petitioners, contended that the charges levelled against them were baseless and did not attract the necessary legal ingredients to constitute cognizable offences. Prasad argued that the FIR was a clear abuse of the process of law and an infringement of the petitioner’s fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guaranteed the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression. He said that the publication in question was made in good faith and in public interest, aiming to inform the public rather than perpetuate any criminal activity.

Prasad also pointed out that the publication had actually played a role in preventing potential criminal activity, not promoting it, and therefore, should not be subjected to criminal investigation. He urged the court to grant interim protection to the petitioners, which would prevent any unnecessary legal actions against them while the matter was pending. Public Prosecutor Nageshwar Rao opposed this and argued for continuation of the investigation. After hearing both sides, Justice Lakshman observed that the petitioners’ arguments warranted consideration and passed a reasoned order granting a stay on further proceedings.