Nalgonda ryots demand purchase of cotton without conditions

NALGONDA: Cotton farmers from Nalgonda district staged a rasta roko in front of the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Agro Cotton Mill on the outskirts of Erugandlapalli in Marriguda mandal on Tuesday, demanding that cotton be purchased without any conditions.

Farmers claimed that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) was neglecting the purchase of cotton, causing significant hardships. They said that hundreds of farmers have been waiting for over a week for their cotton to be purchased, but have imposed a condition limiting each mill to buy only 1,200 to 1,500 quintals per day.

Farmers voiced their frustration by blocking roads and halting their vehicles, alleging that the conditions imposed by CCI were leading to severe losses.

The agitation ended after the intervention of Marriguda police. However, the farmers continued to protest against CCI representative Koteswara Rao, demanding that cotton be bought from them without any conditions.

For the past week, farmers have been waiting in the mill area with 5,000 to 6,000 quintals of cotton. They urged government officials to step in and resolve the issue to protect the interests of cotton farmers.