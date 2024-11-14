Lancherla attack case: Suresh a BRS worker, but he didn’t assault officials, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Admitting that Suresh, one of the accused in the Lagcherla attack case, is a BRS activist, the Pink Party working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the former never attacked the officials.

The government, in fact, proposed to acquire Suresh’s seven acres too, Rama Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, the BRS leader asked the police whether there was any evidence to prove that Suresh had attacked the officials.

Condemning the arrest of BRS leader and former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy in the case, Rama Rao said that the locals were opposing the proposal to set up a pharma unit in Dudyal mandal in Kodangal Assembly segment for the last six months.

Stating that even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s borther too threatened the farmers who opposed the acquisition of fertile lands for the pharma unit, he alleged that the government proposed to acquire farmers’ lands to expand the company owned by a relative of the CM.

“Suresh, who is set to lose his seven acres of valuable land, questioned the government’s stand. But he never attacked the officials,” Rama Rao said.

“He only explained the problems to the district collector,” the BRS leader added.

Rama Rao wondered if police would register cases just because BRS leaders speak with each other over phone. “What’s wrong if Suresh speaks to BRS leaders,” he asked.

He demanded that the state government drop the proposal to set up a pharma unit in Dudyal.

Police should also give reasons for arresting Patnam Narender Reddy, he said and added that the BRS leaders will soon visit Kodangal.

Rama Rao said that they would approach the National Human Rights Commission and SC and ST Commission over police high handedness against the tribals in Lagcherla.