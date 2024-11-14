Record of Rights Act will be role model for country: Telangana Min Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy reiterated that the state government will introduce the Record of Rights (RoR) Act and make it a role model for the entire country.

The minister attending the Praja Palana -- a party programme initiated to resolve the problems of Congress cadre -- at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. During the programme, the minister received around 300 applications, 150 of which he immediately referred to the officials concerned. The minister also called up several district collectors directing them to address the issues as early as possible. The applications were pertaining to land issues, housing, employment, and pensions, among several other issues.

Later speaking to the media, Srinivasa Reddy said that the people with small land holdings have complained about the ordeals that they have faced after Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, was introduced.

Alleging that the BRS regime mortgaged Dharani to foreign entities, he said that the Congress government ensured the release of Dharani from foreign firms. Responding to a question on Lagcharla incident, the minister said that BRS workers under the guise of farmers were resorting to violence.

He said that the BRS resorting to attacks on government and officials. He said that the government will soon “unveil faces of those who are hiding behind the veils”.

On providing housing to the poor, he said that the government has started the process of constructing Indiramma houses.