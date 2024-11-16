Telangana: Cotton purchased at lower than MSP, say ryots

KHAMMAM: Cotton farmers are worried that traders are procuring the harvest at a price lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the central government in the agriculture market yard in Khammam. They expressed disapproval of CCI setting the purchasing price lower than had expected.

K Nageswara Rao, a farmer from Julurpad village, said, “The highest price at which the crop was purchased per quintal was Rs 6,850 and only a few farmers got this price.” The government has announced MSP at Rs 7,521 per quintal.

N Ganesh from Pallipadu, said ‘’We expected the government to announce Rs 8,000 to 11,000 per quintal. In addition to not being able to get those prices, they are purchasing cotton at Rs 6,400 per quintal, which is below MSP and a huge loss to us”.

The farmers further alleged that the traders are determining the moisture percentage of the harvest by hand instead of machine. Traders have formed a syndicate, they alleged.

The farmers said that although district Collector Muzamil Khan visited the market yard and warned traders against purchasing harvest below MSP, there has been no change in their attitude.

K Praveen Kumar Reddy, Secretary, Khammam cotton market yard, said, “We issued notices to traders regarding the issue and are waiting for their reply”. After receiving a reply, the issue will be taken to the collector, added the official.

About 45,000 cotton bags reach the yard every day from the erstwhile Khammam district.