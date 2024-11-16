Will Congress high command give nod for KT Rama Rao’s arrest?

HYDERABAD: Speculation mill is working overtime in the ruling Congress over whether or not BRS working president KT Rama Rao will be arrested.

The state leaders wonder if the national leadership will green-light the arrest, given the political fallout the decision may have on the party’s image.

A section of leaders within the party believes that the high command was upset when HYDRAA was allowed to pull down the building of former Union minister MM Pallam Raju’s brother in Hyderabad and now it is open to question whether it would say yes to the arrest of the former minister.

A few Congress leaders are of the opinion that there was no question of the national leadership allowing the state leadership to pursue politics of vendetta against Rama Rao.