Congress criticises BJP's 'Musi Nidra' as inadequate response to Telangana CM's challenge

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Saturday scoffed at the claim of the BJP that it was answering the challenge posed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of staying in the Musi catchment areas by launching the ‘Musi Nidra’ programme.

Congress leaders reminded the BJP that the chief minister’s challenge was to stay in Musi slums for three months and not spend just a single night.

Coming down heavily against Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the saffron party should have come out of its “deep slumber” first before embarking on the “Musi Nidra”. He also accused Kishan the Union minister of failing to bring funds to the state.