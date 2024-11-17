Congress criticises BJP's 'Musi Nidra' as inadequate response to Telangana CM's challenge

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Saturday scoffed at the claim of the BJP that it was answering the challenge posed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of staying in the Musi catchment areas by launching the ‘Musi Nidra’ programme.
Congress leaders reminded the BJP that the chief minister’s challenge was to stay in Musi slums for three months and not spend just a single night.
Coming down heavily against Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the saffron party should have come out of its “deep slumber” first before embarking on the “Musi Nidra”. He also accused Kishan the Union minister of failing to bring funds to the state.
Finding objection to BJP claims of accepting the chief minister’s challenge, MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy said that it was to stay at least three months in the slums that have sprung up on the banks of the river.
Asking Kishan not to politicise the Musi rejuvenation project, Anil Kumar Reddy pointed out that the BJP displaced people living along the Sabarmati when it launched the riverfront development programme there. He told the saffron party to be constructive in its criticism and not merely oppose for the sake of doing so.
Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that it is wrong when BJP leaders visit Musi slums only with the intention of obstructing the rejuvenation project. Stating that the cleansing was essential, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend all support to the project.