Kishan Reddy ready to face bulldozers for Musi slum dwellers' welfare

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that he was ready to be run over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s bulldozers if it ensured the welfare of residents of slums near the Musi river.

He was responding to Revanth’s warning that he would drive bulldozers over those who opposed the Musi rejuvenation project. Kishan and several other BJP leaders embarked on Musi Nidra (sleeping on the banks of Musi) in response to Revanth’s challenge to opposition party leaders to spend a few nights on the banks of the river unaffected by the stink that rises from the polluted water.

The BJP leaders maintained that they were not against river rejuvenation but only the displacement of the Musi dwellers.

As part of Musi Nidra, Kishan Reddy spent the night at Tulsiramnagar in Amberpet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister questioned the very objectives, source of funding, and modalities of the Musi rejuvenation project.