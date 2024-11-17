Police accused of using third-degree methods on Lagcherla attack suspects

HYDERABAD: The family members of the accused in the Lagcherla attack case have alleged that the police used third-degree methods on those arrested.

“Police, led by the Kodangal SI and CI, used third-degree methods on the SC and ST community members at the behest of SP Narayana Reddy. The police detained those belonging to SC and ST communities during the protest and registered cases against them in violation of their rights, further escalating tensions,” they alleged on Saturday.

Led by BRS leaders Satyavathi Rathod, RS Praveen Kumar, Kova Lakshmi and Anil Jadhav, the family members of the accused met the state SC and ST Commission chairman and submitted a complaint.