Police accused of using third-degree methods on Lagcherla attack suspects

HYDERABAD: The family members of the accused in the Lagcherla attack case have alleged that the police used third-degree methods on those arrested.
“Police, led by the Kodangal SI and CI, used third-degree methods on the SC and ST community members at the behest of SP Narayana Reddy. The police detained those belonging to SC and ST communities during the protest and registered cases against them in violation of their rights, further escalating tensions,” they alleged on Saturday.
Led by BRS leaders Satyavathi Rathod, RS Praveen Kumar, Kova Lakshmi and Anil Jadhav, the family members of the accused met the state SC and ST Commission chairman and submitted a complaint.
They also alleged that women, minors and the elderly were assaulted and their homes were vandalised. Pregnant women suffered injuries, forcing them to abandon their homes, they added in their complaint.
“Men, including farmers and minors, were forcibly taken to the police station and falsely implicated in the case. A group of protesters from ST and SC communities was physically assaulted by hired goons associated with the pharma company. The police picked up approximately 66 individuals but selectively targeted some farmers to settle personal and political scores,” they alleged.
They pointed out that the FIR contradicted Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain’s public denial of any attack on him during the protest.