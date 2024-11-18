CM Revanth targets Modi during Maha Assembly election campaign

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter will secure the first prize if there is a competition for uttering lies.

While campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in which Congress is an alliance partner, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, he alleged that the BJP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to people.

Continuing his attack on the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, he said: “Maharashtra was once known for warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar, Balasaheb (Bal Thackeray) and Sharad Pawar. But now it has been reduced to a place where betrayers like Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan live.”

“The Mahayuti leaders, who hold key portfolios in the government, have now become ‘Gujarat gulams’ (slaves of Gujarat),” he said.

“Balasaheb family has elevated Eknath Shinde as a minister, who was an auto driver. Sharad Pawar made Ajit Pawar a minister leaving aside his daughter. The Congress made Ashok Chavan and his father chief ministers. But all three of them chose to be betrayers,” he said.

Stating that the Congress government in Telangana has successfully implemented farm loan waiver scheme, he said that the MVA too will waive loans up to Rs 3 lakh if voted to power in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister’s vehicle was inspected by the Election Commission of India authorities in Bhokar Assembly constituency, where he addressed a public rally in support of Kadam Kondhekar. He also campaigned in South Solapur Assembly and Nanded Lok Sabha constituencies.