Kishan Reddy’s ‘Musi Nidra’ aimed at protecting his ‘friend’: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s “Musi Nidra” was aimed at shielding the ruling Congress in the state.

Wondering why Kishan was suddenly showing interest in the plight of people affected by the Musi project, the BRS leader said that the former was trying to protect his “friend” and divert people’s attention from Lagcherla violence.

Stating that the BJP welcomed HYDRAA, Rama Rao said that the BRS leaders declared at the beginning itself that they would obstruct bulldozer action in the Musi riverbed area.

The BJP leaders even congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for taking up the Musi rejuvenation project, he said.

“Right from the beginning, the BRS was against the demolitions and came in support of the victims. The BJP leaders enacted Musi dramas only to protect the CM,” he added.

The people of Telangana are watching your ‘politricks’ and they will respond at an appropriate time, he said.

Invite for TiEcon

Meanwhile, Rama Rao received an invite to attend the TiEcon Kerala 2024 to be organised by Indus Entrepreneurs in Kochi on December 4 and 5.

The 13th edition of TiEcon Kerala, which will bring together over 1,000 participants, including CEOs, startup founders, industry experts and thought leaders from various sectors, aims to explore innovative strategies.