Telangana medico found dead in the Philippines

SANGAREDDY: A medical student from Indresham village in Patancheru was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Philippines on Thursday.

According to sources, 21-year-old Ch Smitha, daughter of Ch. Amrutha Rao, was studying medicine in the Philippines. She had visited India on March 3, 2023 for a month-long break. They said that she used to call her parents regularly and never made any complaint.

On Thursday, when some friends tried to greet her on her birthday, they found her room locked from inside and there was no response from Smitha.

When the door was broken open, she was found collapsed on the floor. Smitha was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared “brought dead”. Smitha’s friends informed Amrutha Rao about the incident on Thursday night.

Investigation into the cause of death is on.