CM Revanth Reddy dedicates Kaloji Kalakshetram to Telangana people

HANAMKONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the people and artistes of the region.

Stating that Kalakshetram is a fitting tribute to poet, freedom fighter and Telangana activist Kaloji Narayana Rao, the chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government ignored his contribution to Telangana society.

“It is a shame that the KCR government completely ignored the contributions and legacy of Kaloji Narayana Rao during its 10-year rule,” he said.

Stating that the Kaloji Foundation and Kaloji Mitra Mandali members have now realised the dream of having a Kalakshetram in his name, he said: “The Praja Palana government of Congress ensured that the Kalakshetram is completed in six months and dedicated it to the North Telangana people.”

“An additional amount of Rs 30 crore was released to complete the pending works and inaugurate Kalakshetram as per the wish of the artistes,” he added.

After the inauguration ceremony, Revanth Reddy visited an art gallery located on the ground floor of the Kalakshethram. The gallery showcases rare photographs, personal belongings and awards of Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Kaloji Foundation representatives VR Vidyarthi and Potlapalli Srinivas Rao explained to the CM how the exhibits depict Kaloji’s life and his literature.

Later in the day, the CM watched a short film on Kaloji’s life and his contributions to Telangana’s culture and literature.