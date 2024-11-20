Dy CM Mallu Bhatti blasts BRS for criticising land acquisition for development works

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous BRS government had snatched away assigned lands distributed among the poor by former PM late Indira Gandhi, and also sold prime lands by converting those into real estate layouts, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the pink party leaders have no moral right to criticise land acquisition by the present government for various development works.

Bhatti, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, paid floral tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “The Congress government will acquire land as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for development, and not forcefully snatch from farmers like how BRS government did,” the deputy CM said.

He also alleged that the BRS was instigating innocent farmers against the government machinery for political gains.

Recounting the land reforms brought by Indira Gandhi, he said that those who want to destabilise India and divide the country are distorting history and contribution of the late prime minister.

‘BJP betrayed people’

Targeting BJP, he said that the saffron party leaders are under the assumption that the Congress government too may not implement the promises made. “The BJP has betrayed the people. But we are fulfilling all our promises. We have already implemented poll promises like free bus travel for women, and many other schemes,” he said.