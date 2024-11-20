Telangana: Bridge collapse leaves ryots of two villages stranded

ADILABAD: The farmers of Burugupalli and Kallur villages in Kuntala mandal in Nirmal district have been facing a problem after the collapse of the bridge built across a stream.

Since the collapse nine months ago, the farmers have placed an iron pipe across the stream and are using this as a makeshift bridge to cross over to their fields risking their lives.

If they cannot use it for any reason, they would have to take a detour of 13 km to reach their fields.

As most of the agriculture fields are on the other side of the stream, the government had built the bridge across the stream 20 years ago.

The farmers take the detour using their bullock carts when they have to take fertilisers and pesticides along with them. The village was built as part of a rehabilitation package under the Sri Ram Sagar project.