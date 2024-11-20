Telangana: Row erupts as man dead for seven years named in FIR

MEDAK: A glaring error in a recent FIR filed by the police in Lachhiram tanda, on the outskirts of Nayaranayanpur village in Narsapur mandal, has sparked outrage among locals. The FIR includes the name of Palotu Vithal, a person who passed away seven years ago, as an accused.

The dispute, involving Survey Number 200 of the tanda, has been going on for several years. A case was previously registered against five persons. However, the inclusion of Vithal’s name in the latest FIR has raised concerns about negligence and bias.

Locals alleged that the police registered the FIR without conducting an investigation and were biased towards one party involved in the dispute.

SI Lingam said the case was registered based on complaints from both sides. He added that Vithal’s name would be removed from the FIR if his death was confirmed.