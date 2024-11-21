EV tax break sparks hope; questions persist

HYDERABAD: The government’s announcement of a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs) has evoked mixed reactions from stakeholders and experts. While the move to promote green mobility and environment-friendly vehicles has been widely welcomed, concerns are being raised about addressing existing challenges in manufacturing, battery technology and charging infrastructure.

Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal Rao Nellutla, an electric mobility expert and independent consultant, called the tax exemption “commendable” for boosting consumer confidence by reducing EV costs. However, he urged the government to prevent unethical practices, such as the artificial inflation of ex-showroom prices by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or dealers of EVs.

To safeguard consumer interests and maintain policy integrity, he suggested introducing a ‘price monitoring mechanism’. He recommended establishing a regulatory body to track and audit EV pricing trends before and after the exemption’s implementation. Drawing parallels with the Gujarat Energy Development Agency model, Venugopal said the government should mandate transparency in pricing. “OEMs and dealers must provide a detailed price breakup, including the manufacturer billing price, logistics, margins and taxes, to ensure consumers, particularly ill-informed buyers of three-wheeler EVs, are fully informed,” he said, adding that penalties should be imposed on violators for manipulating prices.

Focus on infra

Alwala Devender Reddy, founder of Eride E-Mobility, highlighted the policy’s potential to reduce vehicular emissions and contribute to India’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. Speaking to TNIE, he noted improvements in battery safety following the introduction of the Automotive Research Association of India and International Centre for Automotive Technology standards. “New software and awareness initiatives have mitigated battery-related incidents. Transitioning from lithium-ion to hydrogen batteries is the next step,” he said.