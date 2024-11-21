Five police teams formed to nab bank robbers: CP

WARANGAL: A day after the robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) Raiparthy branch, investigation is ongoing. Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Amber Kishore Jha inspected the branch and inquired about the incident on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the CP stated that the professional robbers shut the alarm and CCTV cameras and entered the bank by cutting the rear door. Five teams have been deployed to nab the accused. He further stated that the robbers are trying to use the same modus operandi in other states.

Branch Manager M Satyanarayana assured the customers that the bank has detailed records of the stolen items. In case of an emergency, customers will be provided with the equivalent monetary value of their mortgaged gold ornaments. Regular bank services will resume on Thursday, he added.