People waiting for KCR to return to power: Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday claimed that people were eagerly waiting for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule again. He expressed confidence that the BRS would win 100 seats, whenever Assembly elections were held.

Harish Rao visited Kurumurthy temple in Mahabubnagar and prayed to the presiding deity to pardon them for electing the Congress. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy swore by all the gods in the state to implement several welfare programmes but failed to keep his promise. “One should face divine wrath after failing to keep the promises made solemnly in the name of god. That is why I came to this temple and wanted the god to pardon him,” Harish Rao remarked.

He listed out the assurances the Congress government allegedly failed to implement in the last one year. Taking a dig at the government, the BRS leader alleged that the CM who was issuing memos to excise officials for not meeting liquor sale targets had no time to keep track of the progress of paddy and cotton purchases.