Winter finally arrives as temperatures dip across Telangana

HYDERABAD: For the first time this season, the mercury dipped below the 100C mark on Wednesday, heralding the much-awaited arrival of winter in the state.

As per the TGDPS reports, Kohir in Sangareddy recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 90C while Sirpur in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district was the second coldest place in the state at 9.70C — both in the range of orange alert.

Further, the minimum temperature in as many as 28 districts dipped below the 150C mark. The average temperature in the state was 14.90C against the normal minimum temperature of 18.60C.

Within Greater Hyderabad limits, Shabad in Rangareddy district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 110C.

As per the IMD, the mercury is very likely to drop further as the daytime temperatures have already gone below the 330C range statewide. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.50C in Khammam.

The IMD said that mainly low-level easterlies/north-easterlies prevail over the state.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy sky and misty or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 290C and 150C respectively.

Surface winds are likely to be easterlies/north-easterlies with wind speeds around 04-08 kmph.