BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha asks what is stopping Union govt from acting against Adani?

HYDERABAD: Raising objection to “selective justice”, BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday asked what is stopping the Union government to take action against Gautam Adani.

Reacting to the Indian billionaire being charged in the US for bribery, she posted on X: “They propagate Akhand Bharat but deliver Selective Justice! Political opponents are arrested without evidence and put on trial for months, while Mr Gautam Adani walks free despite repeated and grave allegations. What’s stopping the Union Govt from acting?”

Kavitha alleged that she was arrested even though there was no evidence against her in Delhi liquor scam.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted on X: “Dear @RahulGandhi High time you and your Congress CM in Telangana come clean. You can hold a million press conferences say whatever you may please. But can you tell me that the Rs 100 crore ‘gifted’ by Adani to Revanth Reddy is not a bribe? Can you openly tell what all was promised to Adani by your Telangana Govt?”

He demanded that the state government cancel the permissions given to Ambuja cement factory in Ramannapet.

Deeksha Diwas

Meanwhile, Rama Rao is scheduled to participate in a Deeksha Diwas event in Karimnagar on November 29. The BRS has planned to organise Deeksha Diwas programmes in all Assembly segments, marking the Deeksha took by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on November 29, 2009 during the Telangana movement.