HYDERABAD: There is palpable fear among bureaucrats in the state after inquiries have been ordered into scams involving their colleagues that allegedly took place under the previous BRS dispensation.

The probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula E race, Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into IAS officer Amoy Kumar’s role in the irregularities in land transactions and GST scam, among others.

Several IAS officers and some non-cadre officers recently met at a star hotel in Shamshabad. The meeting, chaired by a senior IAS officer, was reportedly attended by 20 to 23 officers.

During the meeting, they reportedly decided that they would strictly adhere to established norms, guidelines and business rules going forward, fearing that they would find themselves in trouble, should there be a change of guard.

No more following oral orders

The officers reportedly resolved not to follow oral orders from the chief minister or other members of the Cabinet and sign documents blindly. They have decided to go strictly by rules and follow established procedures.

Sources said the officials expressed embarrassment over the prospect of facing inquiry commissions and fighting legal cases initiated by probe agencies, particularly because they believed they had not done anything wrong.

The meeting has apparently caused a stir in government circles. It remains to be seen how the government will handle the situation and what developments will unfold in the coming days.

They made the decision after seeing the difficulties IAS officers are facing, including some even after retirement. For example, former chief secretary Somesh Kumar appeared before the judicial commission probing irregularities in the execution of KLIS.

No more pleasing political bosses, just adhere to rules

He is also under scrutiny for alleged involvement in the GST scam, currently being probed by the CID. During his tenure as chief secretary, Somesh Kumar is accused of playing a key role in land transactions that allegedly benefited his political masters.