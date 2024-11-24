Soodini Srujan files defamation case against KT Rama Rao over Amrut 2.0 tenders

HYDERABAD: Soodini Srujan, a businessman, has filed a criminal defamation case against BRS working president KT Rama Rao for linking him with Amrut 2.0 tenders and for levelling false allegations.

“The accused (Rama Rao) made imputations that the complainant (Srujan), who is brother-in-law of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, owns M/s Shodha Constructions, which made a profit of only Rs 2 crore and has no qualification but was awarded contract worth Rs 1,137.77 crore under the guise of joint venture in which Indian Pipe Company was used as a cover-up to loot public money and that same was done by the present CM by undue means as the complainant is his brother-in-law,” said the petition filed by Srujan’s advocate in the Court of Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise cases at Hyderabad.

The petition said that Shodha Constructions formed a joint venture with Indian Pipe Company and AMR India and participated in the tender process. The tender was awarded after considering the combined resources of three joint venture partner companies.

“Rama Rao, knowing fully well that Srujan was neither a promoter nor a director of Shodha Constructions, made several false and defamatory allegations to derive political mileage,” the defamation petition said.

The petition prayed to the court to take cognizance of the offences under Section 356 of BNS and punish the accused.