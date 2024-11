HYDERABAD: As part of the one-year celebration of Congress rule, the state government has decided to organise a “Rythu Sadassu” (farmers conference) in Mahbubnagar on November 30.

On Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with officials and discussed the arrangements for the event. He emphasised that the conference should focus on creating awareness among the farming community about various schemes being implemented for their welfare and should not be treated as a public meeting

He directed the officials to ensure proper arrangements and participation of a large number of farmers in the conference.

Stalls will be set up by the agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry departments showcasing advanced farming methods and new technologies in agriculture. These stalls will also feature new crop varieties developed by the agriculture university, innovations from palm oil firms, and products launched by various companies, along with their benefits to farmers.

Advanced equipment such as electric tractors and drones will also be showcased at the meeting. All the stalls will be open from November 28.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the event should not be limited to a one-day visit by farmers on November 30, but should be part of a three-day awareness campaign.

Farmers to gain insights into evolving agri practices

The chief minister instructed the officials to organise the conference in such a way that Telangana farmers gain valuable insights into the evolving agricultural practices in the country.

Meanwhile, agriculture department officials submitted a report to the CM on the status of crop loan waiver scheme. They stated that the state government had already waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each benefiting 23 lakh farmers. The officials also briefed the CM on complaints regarding Aadhaar number errors, discrepancies in bank account names, and issues with family verification in the implementation of the loan waiver scheme.