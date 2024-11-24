Woman power to the fore at one-year celebration of Congress govt in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to ensure a festive atmosphere, Chief Minister A Revanth on Saturday said that the redesigned Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat would be unveiled on December 9 in the presence of 1,000 Mahila Shakti representatives from each constituency.

Chairing a meeting with the principal secretaries of all departments on the arrangements for celebrations of the first year of Congress rule, the CM said that Telangana activists, intellectuals and all those who have achieved excellence in their respective fields should be invited to the fete that will be held on the evenings of December 1 to December 9.

He said that the grand celebrations should reflect the achievements of the government as well as highlight plans for the future programmes.

It was decided that the CM would hold a victory meeting with unemployed youth in Peddapalli on December 4. On the occasion, appointment letters would be distributed to 9,000 youths selected through various recruitment exams, including Group-IV. Similarly, department-wise programmes would be taken up from December 1.

Celebrations would be held across the state on December 7, 8 and 9. The officials were asked to make arrangements at the Secretariat, Tank Bund and Necklace Road over these three days.