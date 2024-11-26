CSIR DG stresses importance of global languages in higher education

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the importance of integrating globally accepted languages in higher education while continuing foundational education in regional languages, Dr N Kalaiselvi, director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), stressed that adopting global languages is crucial for achieving international standards in higher studies and research.

She was addressing the media at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad on Monday, during the inauguration of the P M Bhargava Auditorium. Responding to a question by TNIE, she noted the critical role global languages play in advancing research and education to meet international benchmarks.

The new auditorium complex includes a three-story complex featuring a 300-seater main auditorium, a 100-seater lecture hall and two smaller lecture halls with 25-seat capacities each.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kalaiselvi underscored the contributions of research-driven entrepreneurial ventures in indirectly funding CSIR’s initiatives. She also highlighted the council’s efforts in promoting green technology and tackling pollution through projects like the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Referring to the new facility, she remarked, “Hyderabad should consider naming this street the Science Corridor of Hyderabad. An auditorium complex like this is an asset for the entire community.”