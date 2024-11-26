Nikon CoE launched at IIT-Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Nikon India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE), touted to be India’s first, at the institute campus on Monday.

According to a press communique, the CoE aims to provide advanced imaging technologies to trainees, visiting scholars, and collaborators across the country and helping to foster partnerships between IIT-H researchers and Nikon. As a hub for innovation, the CoE will empower researchers to explore biological systems at various scales — from single cells to human tissues — facilitating breakthroughs in high-resolution imaging, it added.

It will house a Nikon inverted microscope Ti2-E for fluorescence imaging, a Nikon TS2FL inverted tissue culture microscope and a Nikon SMZ 800 with a fluorescence attachment for macro imaging, the release said.

CoE coordinator Dr Shourya Dutta Gupta explained that the CoE is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technologies, apart from an AXR-point scanning confocal system with NSPARC superresolution and TIRF imaging capabilities.