Telangana received Rs 1.22L crore central funds in three years

HYDERABAD: The Union government has provided funds to the tune of Rs 1.22 lakh crore to Telangana in the last three financial years for the development of the state under various heads.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary revealed the details while replying to a question asked by a few MPs in Lok Sabha on Monday.

From 2021-22 to 2023-24, the state government received Rs 1.22 lakh crore from the Union government. Of these, the highest number of funds, Rs 69730.71 crore, were received under the Central Sector Schemes, followed by Rs 39738.33 crore under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Under the Finance Commission Transfers, the state government received Rs 8134.74 crore, which includes NDRF and NDMF funds. Under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment or Expenditure, the state government received Rs 4663.46 crore.

Telangana has not received any funds under Grants-in-Aid for Externally Aided Projects and Special Assistance Grant in these three financial years.