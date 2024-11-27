BRS MLC Kavitha back to active politics, eyes bigger role in pink party

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla has ended her sabbatical and made a comeback to active politics by taking up the issue of enhancement of reservations for the BCs.

The former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter, after her release from Tihar Jail on August 27, kept to herself till now. She was in judicial remand for more than five months after her arrest on March 15 for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The former MP on Monday called on the Dedicated BC Commission constituted to finalise reservations for the BCs. Her move to enlist the support of the BCs in her political journey has kindled interest in political circles.

Now that it is more or less clear that she is now out in the open, championing the cause of the BCS, there is an animated discussion on what role she would play in the BRS henceforth. BRS leaders wonder whether she would confine herself to Nizamabad, as she represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha in 2014-19 or would she take up a state level responsibility?

It is more than likely that she would be given a bigger responsibility in the party, which has been navigating through choppy waters after its debacle at the hustings in the Assembly elections in December last year.

At present, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and another key leader T Hairsh Rao are leading the party taking on the Congress every day on one issue or the other.