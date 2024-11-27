BRS MLC Kavitha back to active politics, eyes bigger role in pink party

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla has ended her sabbatical and made a comeback to active politics by taking up the issue of enhancement of reservations for the BCs.
The former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter, after her release from Tihar Jail on August 27, kept to herself till now. She was in judicial remand for more than five months after her arrest on March 15 for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam.
The former MP on Monday called on the Dedicated BC Commission constituted to finalise reservations for the BCs. Her move to enlist the support of the BCs in her political journey has kindled interest in political circles.
Now that it is more or less clear that she is now out in the open, championing the cause of the BCS, there is an animated discussion on what role she would play in the BRS henceforth. BRS leaders wonder whether she would confine herself to Nizamabad, as she represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha in 2014-19 or would she take up a state level responsibility?
It is more than likely that she would be given a bigger responsibility in the party, which has been navigating through choppy waters after its debacle at the hustings in the Assembly elections in December last year.
At present, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and another key leader T Hairsh Rao are leading the party taking on the Congress every day on one issue or the other.
Sources close to Kavitha stated that she wants to get her space back in the pink party as well as in state politics. After her incarceration, she has lost a lot of her contacts at the national level. She used to have good contacts in Delhi which came in handy in planning agitation in the national capital. She may renew them now. The party leaders expect that Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating encouraging her to play a major role in the party so that in the end the party gets strengthened. She would be handy to lead the party in case KTR gets arrested and sent to jail.
There is also speculation that KCR might appoint her as president of the women’s wing of the party, a post which has been vacant now. She could propel the party forward as president of the women’s wing by organising programmes at the state level. A few leaders felt that since she is running NGO Jagruti, she would also expand its activities that would ultimately help the party regain its lost ground.
There is also a talk in the party echelons that at the moment, KCR may not give her any important position because of internal politics in the party. This is raising a curtain on a new dimension as to who would oppose her playing an important role in the party and why. It is not yet clear what is going in KCR’s mind on what kind of role she would play, but it is certain that she would contribute to the efforts to the ongoing exercise of rebuilding the party.