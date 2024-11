HYDERABAD: Terming it as a “social movement 3.0” undertaken by the ruling Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that caste census was required to ensure implementation of “jitni abadi utna haq” (rights proportional to the share in population)”.

The slogan was coined by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the promise of equal opportunities in education, employment and fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Raksha Abhiyan’ meeting organised by the AICC the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on the occasion of Constitution Day, Revanth reiterated the demand that the Centre conduct the caste census nationwide along with Census-2025.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said: “Following the footsteps of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Telangana government launched social, economic and caste surveys, and 92% of the survey has already been completed in Telangana.” He added that his government would achieve social justice after the completion of the caste survey.

The CM said that the first phase of social justice was achieved by introducing reservation for SC and ST communities and nationalisation of banks during the regimes of Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The second phase was reducing adult franchise to 18 years from 21 and the Mandal Commission by Rajiv Gandhi , with caste census being the ‘social justice 3.0’.