India and Belgium collaborate to address global healthcare challenges

HYDERABAD: Inaugurating the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference in Hyderabad, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday asserted that while India and Belgium are individually strong in life sciences, it is in the fusion of our expertise that the true potential lies.

The theme of the conference was ‘Strengthening the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Corridor: Unlocking the Future of Healthcare Together.’ It was attended by several dignitaries and industry leaders including Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India.

“Hyderabad, as India’s life sciences capital, with its world-class infrastructure, thriving startup ecosystem, and supportive government policies, provides the ideal environment for this collaboration,” the minister added.

Lauding Telangana’s leadership in vaccine production, generics, and biosimilars, the minister invited Belgium’s life sciences community to explore synergies. “Together, we can harness our collective strengths to address global health challenges and make life-saving innovations accessible and affordable to all,” he added.

The event featured dynamic panel discussions on topics, including vaccine development and supply chain security, medical devices and innovation, biotech innovation and startups, venture capital and startup funding.