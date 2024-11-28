American Society for Metals Hyderabad inaugurated

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) in collaboration with the American Society for Metals (ASM) on Wednesday inaugurated the American Society for Metals (ASM) Hyderabad Chapter (Professional) and the Materials Advantage (MA) Hyderabad Chapter (Student) on Wednesday.

The inaugural event witnessed registration of 140 members and active participation of IITH faculty, students and representatives of other institutions such as the University of Hyderabad, BVRIT, MGIT and Vishnu University as well as prominent government organisations like ARCI, MIDHANI and DMRL and industries such as Innomet Advanced Materials and Saideepa Rock Drills Pvt Ltd.

The establishment of the ASM Hyderabad Chapter aims to introduce students to cutting-edge advancements in Materials Science and Engineering technologies, foster collaborations between academia and industry for innovation and research, provide financial support through fellowships and grants enabling students to participate in national and international conferences.

Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, emphasized the value of being associated with the ASM as he remarked, “Connecting with professional associations is essential to amplify the power of collaboration. Collaboration is the key to success, driving growth and creating synergy. At IITH, nearly 50% of our projects are the result of collaborative efforts. Recognising the immense benefits for members in this region, we established the ASM Hyderabad Chapter within just five days of deciding to start it.”