‘Gurukul Bata’: BRS leaders to inspect schools from Nov 30

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS will undertake a “Gurukul Bata” from November 30 to December 7 to know the problems being faced by students in the government residential schools. The issues identified during the programme would be highlighted by the party MLAs in the forthcoming winter session of the Legislative Assembly.

Announcing the programme on Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that leaders of his party would visit residential educational institutions, KGBVs, model schools, government residential schools and colleges. Party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, local leaders and student wing leaders would visit these educational institutions, Rama Rao said. Women leaders of the BRS would submit a report on the problems faced by girl students.

Rama Rao alleged that as many as 48 students have died after Congress came to power in the state. He alleged that 23 students died by suicide, as they were unable to bear the poor conditions in residential schools, eight died under suspicious circumstances and 13 due to ill health. In the last one year, 38 food poisoning cases were reported from government educational institutions, Rama Rao said.

Strongly criticising the two recent incidents of food poisoning in Wankidi and Maganoor schools, the BRS MLA stated: “Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Delhi 28 times in the last one year, he failed to conduct a review on government hostels and schools.”

Rama Rao also constituted a five-member committee headed by party leader RS Praveen Kumar for the Gurukula Bata programme. The party would give suggestions to the government based on the committee’s report, he revealed.