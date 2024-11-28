Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme: Chief engineer squirms before retired Justice Ghose's questioning

HYDERABAD: Justice (retired) Pinaki Chandra Ghose, heading the Ghose Commission investigating the allegations of irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, left G Shankar Naik, chief engineer (hydrology and investigation) squirming and fumbling with his questions during the cross-examination on Wednesday.

“Do not drive me in the wrong way. I am more experienced. I will take necessary steps if you hide anything from me,” Justice Ghose warned Naik when he fumbled while trying to give his replies during the cross-examination.

When the retired judge asked what was “designed flood”, the chief engineer could not give a proper reply. Justice Ghose then asked him how long has been serving the department and where he did his engineering from. Naik said that did his engineering from JNTU, Hyderabad.

Despite repeated warnings by the commissioner chairman, Naik was unable to give straight replies to some of the questions. It was then that Justice Ghose angrily directed the chief engineer not to try to sidestep the questions.

The panel chairman said that he could obtain facts even if the witness hid information. “There should not be any deviation from the contents mentioned in the affidavit and the replies given during the cross examination,” the retired judge said.

Only Vetted proposals: Naik

To a question on “designed flood”, Naik said that the Central Water Commission submitted a report and he vetted it. “We (Irrigation department) did not conduct any water availability studies at these places (Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla). We have only vetted proposals contained in the recommendations of CWF and the detailed project report prepared by the WAPCOS,” Naik stated, admitting that the locations of three barrages were changed from the original place.

When another engineer mentioned in his affidavit that he worked with dedication, Ghose sought to know why the pillars of the barrage sank when officials worked with dedication.

K Vittal Rao, a former executive engineer who retired from service in 2005, told the commission that the High Power Committee was responsible for the sinking of piers. The High Power Committee increased the capacity of the barrage, without proper study, he said, adding that the project execution was done purely based on the whims and fancies of those in power.

He said that the works were done without basic studies and proper investigation.