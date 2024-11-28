Panchaloha idols stolen in Karimnagar district

KARIMNAGAR: Panchaloha idols were reportedly stolen from a place of worship, located along the Karimnagar-Hyderabad highway, on Tuesday night. The burglars broke the temple door lock and stole the idols, which were used during the Sri Rama Kalyana ritual.

Temple priest Ramaka Rajeshwara Sharma arrived early for his daily prayers and discovered the broken lock. He immediately informed local corporator Jangili Ailender Yadav, who notified the police. Based on the temple priest’s report, a case has been registered, said Karimnagar One Town CI B Koteshwar. Authorities are now reviewing the CCTV footage.

Locals reported that the burglars had defecated behind the temple as they left. Activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed their concerns, claiming that since the Congress government came to power, there has been a lack of protection for Hindu temples. The burglars also scattered pooja materials inside the temple.

The local corporator has requested regular patrolling and heightened security for the temple. Locals also complained about the disruptive presence of a nearby wine shop, suspecting that intoxicated individuals might have been involved in the burglary.

According to the police, the stolen items, including the idols, a gold chain, silver shatagopam, and a crown, valued around Rs 70,000. A case has been registered under Sections 331(4) and 305 of BNS-2023.