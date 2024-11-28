Rs 55K cr spent on farmer welfare in past year: CMO

HYDERABAD: In its first year in office, the Congress government has spent a significant amount of funds on the Agriculture sector, according to data released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The data says that the state government spent around Rs 55,000 crore for the welfare of farmers, including Rs 18,000 crore for waiving of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Officials said that the government has taken up many initiatives for the welfare of the farmers in the state and this has led to positive results. They pointed out that the state government has not discontinued any schemes that have been implemented by previous regimes.

Officials said: “Telangana is now in first place in paddy cultivation. Paddy was cultivated in 66.77 lakh acres and produced 153 LMT in this season. The reason for bumper crop is the Rs 500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety of paddy. Similarly, the state government is also encouraging the farmers towards cultivating oil palm.”

In order to provide suggestions and advisories on cultivation of various crops, the government introduced Rythu Nestham scheme.

Officials said that making agriculture profitable is the aim of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. To achieve this, the state government has constituted the Agriculture Commission.

Meanwhile, a three-day Farmer’s Conference (Rythu Sadassu) is to begin from Thursday in Mahbubnagar.

As part of the farmers’ conference, 150 stalls are being set up by 25 different departments. Along with agricultural scientists, exemplary farmers from various districts will participate in the conference.