Shunned by sons, 80-year-old rescued from crematorium in Telangana's Jagital

JAGTIAL: An octogenarian woman, suffering from several health issues, was found abandoned at a crematorium in Jagtial on Wednesday.

The woman, Rajavva (80), was unable to walk due to a leg injury and other health conditions. The chilly temperature only exacerbated her issues. According to locals, Rajavva used to live in Chilukawada. Her sons had reportedly abandoned her, leaving her homeless and forcing her to seek shelter at the crematorium. It was alleged that one of her sons had harassed her over her pension and forcibly evicted her from the house, during which she sustained an injury on the leg. For the last 10 days, she had been living at the crematorium, the locals added.

Upon learning of her situation, women development & child welfare officials, led by district officer B Naresh, rushed to the site and rescued her with the help of Sakhi Centre staff. Initially, the team bathed her, changed her clothes and treated her injured leg. She was then shifted to the Sakhi Centre, where she is taking shelter.

District welfare officer B Naresh said the woman’s condition was stable. Once she recovers, her sons will be summoned for counselling, he added.

Octogenarian woman in mental distress: Official

Naresh added that action would be taken under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, after presenting the case to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

Sakhi Centre in-charge Katukuri Lavanya told TNIE that Rajavva appeared mentally disturbed. The staff provided her with food and snacks and tried to gather information about her identity, she said. However, details, including how the 80-year-old woman reached Jagtial, remain unclear. Rajavva would be shifted to a government hospital, Lavanya said.