Work to bring BJP to power: PM Modi to Telangana leaders

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the people of Telangana were fed up with the Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed state unit leaders to work proactively so that the BJP comes to power in the state. He also asked them to ensure the implementation of the Union government’s schemes in Telangana.

Saffron party MPs, MLAs and the sole MLC from Telangana met the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday. Addressing them, Modi asked the legislators to bring people’s issues to the fore and work to resolve them by bringing them to the notice of the state government.

After the meeting, Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I had a good meeting with legislators and MPs from Telangana BJP. Our party’s presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with Congress and have absolutely horrid memories of BRS’ misrule. They are looking towards the saffron party with great hope. The BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the anti-people policies of the Congress and BRS. Our karyakartas will keep elaborating on our development agenda.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the prime minister enquired about the progress of works initiated by the Centre in the state.