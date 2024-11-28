Work to bring BJP to power: PM Modi to Telangana leaders

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the people of Telangana were fed up with the Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed state unit leaders to work proactively so that the BJP comes to power in the state. He also asked them to ensure the implementation of the Union government’s schemes in Telangana.
Saffron party MPs, MLAs and the sole MLC from Telangana met the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday. Addressing them, Modi asked the legislators to bring people’s issues to the fore and work to resolve them by bringing them to the notice of the state government.
After the meeting, Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I had a good meeting with legislators and MPs from Telangana BJP. Our party’s presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with Congress and have absolutely horrid memories of BRS’ misrule. They are looking towards the saffron party with great hope. The BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the anti-people policies of the Congress and BRS. Our karyakartas will keep elaborating on our development agenda.”
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the prime minister enquired about the progress of works initiated by the Centre in the state.
Kishan: BJP to hold programmes to highlight failures of Cong govt
The BJP state president announced that the party would hold programmes from December 1 to 5 to expose the alleged failures of the Congress government during its first year in power.
Accusing the Congress government of failing to implement its six guarantees, Kishan demanded an explanation from its leaders. “When we demand the fulfilment of promises made by Congress during the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy resorts to personal attacks,” he said, comparing the chief minister’s behaviour to that of his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The BJP state president criticised the Congress for allegedly neglecting public welfare, stating, “All sections of people in the state are suffering, but the chief minister is not focusing on resolving their problems. It is shameful for the government to celebrate one year of rule without any significant achievements.”
“The Congress government has achieved nothing in the past year, except threatening and abusing political opponents and filing false cases against them,” he remarked, adding that Revanth was “carrying on KCR’s legacy of adopting undemocratic methods”.
The Union minister further accused the Congress government of corruption, alleging that the real estate sector in the state had collapsed and that the administration was heavily reliant on debt. “We will expose the Congress’ failures and its inability to govern effectively,” he added.
Kishan also announced that the BJP’s organisational elections in Telangana would be completed by December, after which a new state president would be chosen.
He said that all BJP MLAs, MPs and an MLC attended the meeting with the prime minister, except BJP floor leader in Assembly A Maheshwar Reddy, who could not travel to Delhi due to his daughter’s wedding.