Meeting PM Modi is a shot in the arm for Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana BJP lawmakers in Delhi on Wednesday seems to have worked like a tonic for the party in the state.

BJP leaders expressed delight over the national leadership beginning to focus more on Telangana and help it bid for power in the next Assembly elections. The BJP lawmakers were visibly happy after the meeting for which they had been waiting a long time.

They say they are now doubly confident that the party would help them lead the battle to come to power in the state. Now that the elections in other states are completed, they are looking forward to more such interactions with the party national leadership from now on to prepare for the next Assembly elections.

Eyeing big fish from BRS

As part of this action plan, the party hopes to land big fish from the BRS which is struggling to assert itself.

It is said that the BJP state unit will have a new president in December so that the party can consolidate the gains it had made in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party now has 37 lakh members, highest so far.

BJP sources said that the MLAs, MLC and MPs and other senior leaders are now fully focused on winning a majority number of local bodies in ensuing elections and also the three MLC seats to be filled from one Graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies. The BJP fancies its chances, being much better placed than ever before with eight Assembly and as may Lok Sabha members.

The direction ahead for the BJP is clear: Bring pressure on the state government for complete waiver of crop loans, lend support to Musi river dwellers and other public issues.

The saffron party has lined up protest programmes from December 1 to 5 on several issues to get traction with people.