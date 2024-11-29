Nizamabad ryots at loss as no mention of paddy quantity in purchase bills

NIZAMABAD: WITH an objective to address the issue of farmers being exploited under the disguise of deducting “wastage”, the paddy purchase centres have been asked to mention the quantity of grains in the purchase receipts for the benefit of ryots.

The government has already supplied the required material to initiate the process but the purchase centres have not started mentioning the quantity of paddy purchased in the receipts being handed over to the farmers.

It may be mentioned here that Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, during his recent visit to the several paddy purchase centres in the Nizamabad Rural, Armoor and Bodhan Assembly constituencies, emphasised the need for officials to include all the details, including the quantity of purchased paddy, in the receipts.

Speaking to TNIE, Civil Supplies District Manager G Ambadas Rajeshwar said: “New bill books with an additional entry have been printed and supplied to all paddy purchase centres. But these centres are mentioning only total number of paddy bags purchased but leaving the ‘quantity’ column blank.”

“All the purchase centres have been asked to strictly follow the directive and include the quantity of paddy in the receipts,” he added.

The purchase centres send the weighted paddy to rice mills and the staff prepare the bills after receiving confirmation from the mills. Payments are made to farmers based on these bills. Farmers, however, claim that rice millers are deducting paddy from every quintal of paddy under “wastage”.

The government instructed the purchase centres to mention the quantity of paddy as the opposition parties have been alleging that four to six kg of paddy per quintal is being deducted due to the “wastage’.